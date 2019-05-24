Generation Y, Z demand more homey office spaces

The latest study predicts that at least 50% of the workforce in 2025 will be a member of Generation Y while 25% will be Generation X. However, these young generations want something a little bit more in their work environment compared to the older generations. According to research, members of Gen Y and Gen Z want to work in offices that are more comfortable and relaxed, which give them a homey feel. The research also suggests that office atmosphere and design will play an important role in employment preferences of these generations.

Born in the beginning of the digital age, Generation Y's priority is a comfy work space and a work environment where they can more be themselves and express their feelings and ideas freely. This also applies to Generation Z as they have no recollection of the time before technological advancements. With these generations participating in the workforce, the vertical communication system that is formed by the hierarchical order loses its popularity.

Given the fact that work space can directly affect their employees, companies have already started to update their workplace and environment. Offices have been becoming more relaxed places where employees are able to use their creative energy. It seems like office spaces will be customized just like our homes.