Ministry holds competition for better care of loggerhead turtles

İztuzu Beach in southern Turkey's Muğla has been a popular breeding spot for loggerhead turtles, also known as Caretta caretta, which is an endangered species. However, thanks to efforts by scientists and activists and increased public awareness, many loggerhead breeding grounds have been closed to tourists during the breeding season and regulations put in place to protect the sea turtles' nests and natural habitats.

In order to offer better services to loggerhead turtles and offer them top-notch care and treatment, the Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning will organize a competition, inviting people from all over the world to come up with new ideas on how to protect them.

The ideas will focus on the rehabilitation and modernization of the Sea Turtles Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER), which is made up of volunteers dedicated to taking care of loggerhead turtles.

According to the announcement released by the ministry, the aim of the competition is "to be able to manage İztuzu Beach in an eco-friendly way and find solutions for the loggerhead care center to assume a more modern identity that can meet its visitors' needs with an ecological sensibility."

The winner of the competition will receive TL 50,000 while the second and the third place will receive TL 40,000 and TL 30,000 respectively.

For further information on the competition and to apply you can visit http://iztuzuekolojiktasarim.com.