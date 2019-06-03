Istanbul's beaches ready for a summer dip

Summer is here and the season's first heatwave has already struck Istanbul. But we have some good news: Istanbul's beaches will be open as of tomorrow, the first day of Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) has announced that the Caddebostan Beach on the Anatolian side and the Güneş and Menekşe beaches on the European side will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day throughout the summer.

The İBB also assured the locals that the sea water will be tested every week to determine whether it is suitable to get in or not. The municipality personnel has been cleaning Istanbul's 512-kilometer long coastline for weeks to prepare its beaches for the season. Health and safety is the number one priority for the municipality. It will employ two drones, 35 jet skis, seven lifeboats, two amphibious boats, 14 ATVs, 190 watch towers and 481 lifeguards to ensure the safety of the beachgoers.

The beaches managed by the municipality offer changing rooms, showers and umbrellas to stay away from the sun. The beaches also feature cafeterias and shops where beach equipment can be purchased or rented.

Designed for Istanbulites to have a lovely day by the sea, Istanbul's beaches also have volleyball and football fields as well as recreation areas for families. Entry fees to the beaches are TL 25 for adults and TL 15 for students.