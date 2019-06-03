We aren't ourselves on social media

The survey "Social Media and Me" conducted by Adgager, which carried out online market research at İTÜ ARI Technocity, among 2,336 men and 2,126 women aged between 15 and 65 in 77 provinces of Turkey, revealed the use of social media in Turkey. Here are the results conducted among 2,446 employed and 2,016 unemployed individuals, with an income varying between TL 500 and TL 10,000 per month or more:

Instagram is the social media platform where the most time is spent, followed by YouTube and Facebook.

Men spend more time on YouTube and Twitter, while women spend more time on LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Facebook is the social media platform used by those over 48 years of age the most.

Some 49 percent of social media users are convinced that people take on a second identity and present themselves differently on social media, while 40 percent, "a little bit," think that individuals in their social circles present themselves differently on social media.

About 69 percent think that their identities on social media and real life are completely matched.

Twitter is the platform where social media users are "like themselves" the most.