Eco-friendly electric bikes spread around the world

Interest in electric bikes that offer environmentally friendly and affordable transportation is increasing day by day, according to the Cycling Industry Association Chairman, Esat Emanet.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Emanet said electric bikes have become an important alternative mode of transportation. He added that the trend in the EU has shifted very quickly to pedal-powered electric bikes in the last three-four years.

He said more than 2.5 million pedal-powered electric bikes sold in Europe last year alone and this number is will reach 10 million in a few years' time.

Electric bikes also draw a great deal of interest in Turkey. Nearly 3,000 electric bikes are sold annually in the country. These bikes offer an affordable transportation alternative and do not harm the environment.

Electric bikes can have an average range of 40-50 kilometers on a three-six hour charge. Their prices can change between TL 3,500 and 10,000 TL depending on the model and features.