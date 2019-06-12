Guilt-Free Motherhood' primed to replace 'Tiger Motherhood'

"Son, brush your teeth," or "call your grandfather," or "empty your bag," or "son finish your homework" and "son buy milk from the market." Do you find yourself repeating such sentences over and over again all day long? In fact, the "Tiger Motherhood" movement initiated by Chinese mothers in the U.S. may not be making children so happy.

The term Tiger Motherhood was coined by Yale Law School professor Amy Chua in her 2011 memoir "Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother." Tiger parenting is a little different than authoritarian parenting in that tiger parenting includes high levels of negative parenting like having strict rules and high levels of positive parenting like supporting the child. The movement, aiming to end this approach, is "Guilt-Free Motherhood." Everything will be much easier if we accept the fact that our children are not perfect in everything, instead of raising them like a project. The relaxed parenting model dubbed "Guilt-Free Motherhood" will make you and your children happier. The book "Guilt-Free Motherhood," written by Daisy Waugh, talks about the details of motherhood from infancy to when they reach school age, without exerting yourself and feeling inadequate but enjoying motherhood. The writer says, "Motherhood is a natural process where you sometimes walk lame when you do not attitudinize. It is a bit difficult but enjoyable and you can enjoy it as long as you are yourself."

In all circumstances, the movement advocates mothers who are fed up with constant comments on issues that can be solved in a very entertaining way when left to their own instinctive, sensitive, lazy but affectionate methods, and mothers who are tired of undesired and impracticable advice that arouses the feeling of guilt. The movement does not agree with the retrogressive "good mother" prototype. Recently in particular, small imperfections during pregnancy seem to be a monstrous crime. In fact, they seem to be such a big crime that other people go as far as to scold you for them. Tired of such behaviors, Waugh, who started the Guilt-Free Motherhood movement, inspires the mothers of today.