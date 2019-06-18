Soilless agriculture the future of cultivation

With global warming and climate change on the rise, it is crucial to find new innovative ways to change the way we work the soil. Six students from Ankara's Bilkent University have managed to create a soilless agriculture system that saves 95 percent water compared to traditional agriculture.

The soilless agriculture system called "Minova," is developed to grow plants vegetables and fruits in a healthy way. The plants' roots grow inside a bowl of fog instead of soil. The system also manages the necessary light and water the plant needs on its own. The plants are constantly monitored by sensors located over the plants and managed via a touchpad near the cultivation area as well as a mobile app. Since the light source of the system is LED, the plants also grow quicker than usual. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ahmet Namlı from the project said the LED lights can be adjusted according to the plants and that is why their system is different from the already existing ones.

"Thanks to this system the plants not only grow quicker but also they have higher levels of nutrition. Since we do not use any soil, there is no dust or insects on the plants as well. We are managing to grow plants by using 95 percent less water with 50 percent more nutrition and 45 percent accelerated growth," said Namlı.