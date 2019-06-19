Underwater wonders fascinate visitors in eastern Turkey

Located at the foothills of Turkey's highest mountain, a national park mesmerizes its visitors with its underwater wonders.

Mt. Ağrı, located in the eastern border province of Iğdır, at an altitude of 5,165 meters is dubbed as the "roof of Turkey."

The Mt. Ağrı National Park offers a wide range of natural wonders and scenic views to visitors.

The national park hosts aquatic life such as turtles, plants and numerous fish.

"It is a great chance for Iğdır to have such a place within its borders," Muhammed Ateş, a visitor, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Visiting the park for the first time, Ateş said: "Everyone should come and see this national park." "In fact, not many people know the area, but this is a very beautiful wetland with different fish and bird species," Mustafa Yurtdaş, another visitor, told AA.

"We had an underwater photo shoot with friends in the national park. There's a totally different world underwater," Yurtdaş said.