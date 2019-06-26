Trainees learn how to observe wildlife in Sarıkamış

Sarıkamış in eastern Turkey's Kars is wildlife heaven. Known for its various wild animals and endemic plants, Sarıkamış is now becoming a hub for wildlife observance center. For the first time in Turkey, training on how to observe and track wild animals are being offered here. The training is offered by KuzeyDoğa Association, with the financial support of the EU.

They teach people how to track bears, wolves and wildcats. The training takes place in the forested area of Sarıkamış. The trainees learn how to shoot the animals with tranquilizer guns and put tracking devices on them. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Science Coordinator of KuzeyDoğa Association Emrah Çoban said they invite those who are interested in wildlife to Sarıkamış to teach more and more people on how to observe wildlife without harming the animals and disturbing the ecological system.

The training includes three days of theory classes and then practical exercises. Hilal Akbaş of Kocaeli's Faruk Yalçın Zoo, one of the first trainees of the program said the training is an important part of her job.

"We are learning how to engage with the wild animals and how to tranquilize them if we need to get them medical attention. Our aim is to care for them without making them afraid or hostile," Akbaş said.