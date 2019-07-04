Endangered vulture photographed in Turkey's Amasya

The endangered Egyptian vulture has been photographed for the first time in northern Turkey's Amasya, earlier this week.

The Egyptian vulture, also known as the white scavenger vulture or pharaoh's chicken, is famous for its yellowish white color and its unique flight. They are thought to be intelligent; having exhibited the use of tools to crack open large eggs, and collecting twigs to gather wool to line their nests.

The species plays a hugely important role in the ecosystem, disposing of carcasses quickly, thereby stopping the spread of disease. Despite its huge range, populations of Egyptian vulture are declining across the globe. This is due to an array of threats like poisoning, poaching, electrocution and human disturbance.

This is the first time they have been spotted in Amasya. Experts believe they have chosen the area in order to breed.