Field of handwoven carpets, a tradition kept alive in Turkey

Thousands of handwoven carpets and rugs that have been rolled out on hundreds of acres of fields in Antalya's Döşemealtı district to be cleansed of microbes and to fade into beautiful pastels are offering a unique visual feast.

With the start of the summer, this traditional activity has kicked off on hundreds of acres of empty agricultural land in Döşemealtı, a spot famous for its handmade carpets produced on original looms using madder dye derived from plants.

Local villagers, after finishing the harvest, open up their vacant fields to the carpet enterprises. The world-famous Turkish carpets and rugs, which symbolize power, love and family unity with their motifs and feature the memory, pain and joy of the weavers, are brought to Döşemealtı from various regions of the country.

Workers who invest their blood, sweat and tears for days in the fields for the agricultural harvest during the winter months start rolling out carpets to cleanse them of microbes and to fade their color in the hot summer sun. With the precious carpets spread across the fields, they offer a beautiful scene. The carpet fields have become an important location for photography lovers, and for shooting clips and film scenes.

Officials keep watch 24 hours a day to protect the carpets, worth millions, from rain and thieves. The carpets are tied down from time to time on windy days and dusted periodically. These products, spending the whole summer in the heat and humidity of Antalya in the fields, are collected starting in September and sent to sales areas to be cleaned.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Halil Börekci, who deals in the carpet trade in Karataş, said they have been applying this system since 1970.

Explaining that the pastel-colored, distressed carpets are also popular abroad, Börekci continued: "We collect old carpets from villagers, especially from elders. Sometimes these carpets have even been thrown in the trash. We process them. If necessary, we repair them, as well. If they need to be shaved or dyed, we shave and dye them. Sometimes we cut carpets and make cushions from them. We keep them in the sun to get rid of everything except their organic dye and wool. Moisture at night and sun during the day make the carpets soft, and all the dirt and dye that have been added to the carpet later disappear. The organic madder remains. Tourists prefer only wool carpets and carpets with organic dye. In our business, we distress around 10,000 carpets annually."

Börekci reported that the carpets attracted the most attention from the U.S. and Australia and that in recent years, they had received demand from European countries, especially Sweden and Norway.

Zeynep Börekci, one of the carpet business managers, said the activity in the carpet fields starts in May and continues until the end of September.

Noting that they collect carpets from different provinces in the country like Muğla, Van, Kayseri and Malatya as well as Antalya, Börekçi remarked: "Carpets with historical characteristics are also placed in the fields. We do our best to protect the handwoven carpets from disappearing. The value of these carpets, unfortunately, is not appreciated in Turkey. Foreign customers appreciate them much more."

She said photography enthusiasts and tourists also show interest in the fields of carpets and emphasized that they have sent carpets to many famous names in Turkey and abroad.

Yüksel Aytar, one of the workers, said they flip the carpets every day so both sides fade at the same rate. "We take great care of the carpets," he added.