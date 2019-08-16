Light pollution leaves astronomical observations in the dark

Turkey's urban areas are growing rapidly and hundreds of people migrate from rural areas to the urban areas every month. Apart from infrastructure problems, this rapid growth has also paved the way for a more dangerous problem — light pollution.

The president of the Turkish Astronomical Society, professor İbrahim Küçük, said city lights have grown to such levels that they are hampering work at observatories. Küçük said lights that illuminate roads, parks and streets in cities at night obstruct observations of the sky as well as wasting energy.

"This is what we call light pollution," said Küçük. "Our cities are growing and they are growing fast. For instance, the central Anatolian city of Kayseri has reached a population of 1.5 million. The observatory of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) in Antalya, which was located outside of the city 20 years ago, is now affected by the city lights," he said.

Observatories are usually built at an altitude of 2,500 meters in order to prevent any artificial light from getting on their way. However, as cities grow, observatories once located outside the cities now fall within urban perimeters.

Light pollution, or sky glow, is caused by street lighting in urban areas escaping upwards into the night sky and creating a hazy orange glow that can obscure our view of the stars. Too much light pollution has its consequences as well

it washes out starlight in the night sky, interferes with astronomical research, disrupts ecosystems, has adverse health effects and wastes energy. According to research, every year millions of dollars are wasted to light up the cities.