Turkish man challenges Google with his photographic memory

At first look, 55-year-old Mehmet Şahin is a regular man living in the Hüyük district of Central Anatolia's Konya. But what makes him special is his photographic memory. After working for years in İzmir, Şahin returned to his hometown and began forming new relationships. His new friends, however, did not expect Şahin to remember everything.

As Şahin began to show his talent for remembering everything he watched or read, he earned himself the nickname "Google Mehmet."

Şahin claims that he never forgets anything he reads. He also remembers all the important events chronologically right down to their dates and even the days. Thanks to his photographic memory, younger people around Şahin can learn from him what happened or what was the weather like the day they were born.

"I can remember everything. But Fenerbahçe football team holds a special place in my heart. I can remember all its football players and how many goals they scored during their professional career," said Şahin. One of his younger friends, İbrahim Aslan, said Şahin is also a poet. "He can remember everything," said Aslan. "We call him ‘Google Mehmet' since he can answer all our questions. Thanks to him, we can even learn about events that took place before we were born."