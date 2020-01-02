Ağrı mayor draws ire for 'gossip club' project

The mayor of Ağrı has found himself embroiled in a scandal after receiving backlash on social media for setting up a "gossip club" at Millet Bahçesi (People's Gardens) Park in eastern Turkey.



The so-called club, practically a hut, was installed in the park last week but covered up after locals complained.



Sharing photos of it on Twitter, Hürriyet's Ismail Saymaz called out Mayor Savcı Sayan to make him come clean about the situation and apologize.



However, Sayan fought back on Twitter, saying the hut was given to them by a gaming center.



"Our municipality decided to put it there to use it as a police hut. When the writing on it was discovered, it was covered," he said, accusing the reporter of trying to make a splash by attacking him with slander.



Despite claiming that he had done no such thing, a video of Sayan that resurfaced on Twitter proved otherwise.



"We will stop gossiping. I will erect a gossip cabin/club in the public gardens. I will leave three-four chairs and three-four packs of cigarettes in there. There will also be a corner for tea. On the shed it will be written: gossip club. Those who want to go gossiping around please do it there; do not disturb the peace in the city. Ağrı will go nowhere with (this) gossip," Sayan is heard saying.



The clip was shared by Saymaz on Twitter on Wednesday.