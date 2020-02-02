That's rare: Today is the only palindrome date of the 21st century

Sunday, February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, is the only palindrome date that will occur in the 21st century, according to scientists.

A palindrome is a sequence that reads the same forward as it does backward.

That date is especially rare because it works for any country, including the U.S. where dates are written as day-month-year, while in other countries dates are written as month-day-year.

Last time that kind of a palindrome occurred on 11/11/1111, which was 909 years ago. The next will come in 101 years on 12/12/2121 and and the next will take another millennium to fall on 03/03/3030.