When writer Alev Alatlı founded Cappadocia University, her wish was to “be of service to Cappadocia.” Today, Funda Aktan, chair of the university’s board of trustees, proudly carries on the legacy her mother entrusted to her in the region she loved most. The university now coordinates balloon and paragliding flights across Türkiye, helping nearly 7 million passengers take to the skies safely. We spoke with Aktan about the university’s remarkable achievements in aviation, the system she describes as a “Türkiye Model” that could set an example for the world and the lesser-known sides of her mother, Alev Alatlı.

Alev Alatlı was one of Türkiye’s most prominent intellectuals. Through her novels, essays and ideas, she explored the issues of her time and reflected on Türkiye’s future. She was never among those intellectuals who confined themselves to complaints and criticism. She did more than voice her opinions; she put her ideas into practice and worked to make a real difference in her country. She put this vision into practice in 2005 by founding Cappadocia University, with the goal of opening up new educational and career opportunities for young people in the region.

Today, her daughter, Funda Aktan, carries that legacy forward. I met Aktan, chair of Cappadocia University’s board of trustees, by chance. We were chatting about Cappadocia when I found out who her mother was. For a moment, I felt as though I were standing in front of Alev Alatlı herself. We discussed both the intellectual legacy Alatlı left to Türkiye and the extraordinary success story that stretches from Cappadocia to the skies.

Vision takes flight

Cappadocia University is perhaps best known for its founder, Alev Alatlı, but its work in aviation has given it an entirely different place in Türkiye's tourism landscape. What began as a university founded by an intellectual has grown into an institution that coordinates the country's hot air balloon traffic.

For Aktan, these are actually two parts of the same story. She recalls how her mother, when founding the university in 2005, often used a phrase she has always cherished: “Kapadokya’ya yâr olmak,” or "Being of service to Cappadocia." Education, in Alatlı's view, went beyond the classroom; the university also had a responsibility to address and respond to the needs of the region.

As ballooning expanded, the need for greater safety and coordination became increasingly apparent. The university saw it as its responsibility to step in, leading to the establishment of its Slot Service Center in Nevşehir in 2013. Since May 2025, with authorization from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM), the center has coordinated all hot air balloon flight sites across Türkiye.

Today, the university works with 86 companies operating in destinations ranging from Cappadocia to Pamukkale, Göbeklitepe and Salda. It also coordinates paragliding traffic in Fethiye-Babadağ and Pamukkale. Through an in-house automation system, it has coordinated nearly 300,000 flights to date, helping close to 7 million passengers take to the skies safely. In the 2025-2026 period alone, 748,842 passengers took hot air balloon rides.

Alev Alatlı (L) poses with her daughter, Funda Aktan, as she holds an award. (Courtesy of Serkan Ünlü)

Keeping flights safe

One of the most important aspects of balloon operations in Cappadocia is knowing when not to fly. When weather conditions are unfavorable, a red flag is raised, and all flights are canceled. But who makes that call, particularly when thousands of tourists are waiting to take off?

According to Aktan, the decision is never an easy one, but safety always comes first. It is not left to individual discretion. A Meteorological Assessment Group, made up of pilots selected from those working in the field, reaches a decision by majority vote, with the check pilot having the final say. The university's role is to communicate the decision to all parties and officially record it.

The assessment begins a day in advance with weather forecasts, while the final decision is made following on-site evaluations before sunrise. Flights are grounded if surface winds exceed 10 knots (18.5 kilometers per hour), visibility falls below 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) or storm clouds are present.

The flag system leaves little room for ambiguity: Green means pilots may decide whether to fly, yellow signals a temporary hold, and red means all flights are canceled for the day. Once a red flag is raised, the decision cannot be reversed. For Aktan, the system's success lies as much in knowing when to keep balloons on the ground as in getting them safely into the air.

With dozens of companies operating in Cappadocia, controlling the number of balloons taking off at any given time is essential. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation sets the limit, while the university oversees the fair and transparent implementation of the rules. A maximum of 104 balloons can take off simultaneously in Cappadocia.

“You have to remember that a hot air balloon is not an airplane. It has no engine, and the wind decides where it goes,” Aktan says. Without limits on the number of flights, the valleys could become overcrowded, pilots would have less room to maneuver, and vehicles could end up competing for space at landing sites. The slot system helps prevent such problems, protecting both public safety and tourism.

The system in place today is the result of years of work to bring order to a rapidly growing industry. Aktan, who previously chaired the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's Ballooning Commission, recalls that in 2011, flight numbers were rising quickly, while regulations, record-keeping and inspections struggled to keep pace.

Working alongside the governor's office, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and industry representatives, they introduced operating instructions and pilot licensing requirements, designated the airspace through NOTAMs and established the Slot Service Center. A number of safety measures followed, including the flag system for flight decisions, GPS tracking and passenger manifests.

Today, the university oversees the safety of nearly 750,000 passengers a year, with what Aktan describes as zero tolerance for safety risks.

Beyond hot air balloons

Although pilot training, balloon maintenance and airspace coordination are all carried out under the university's roof, Aktan says the units maintain clear boundaries between their responsibilities. They learn from one another and share experience, but do not interfere in each other's work. Each has its own decision-making mechanism, and regulations ensure that this independence is maintained.

She also highlights the importance of the university's nonprofit structure, which allows it to operate free from commercial pressure and put the public interest first.

Aktan acknowledges that paragliding may seem like a sport defined by freedom, and in many ways it is. But in a place where more than 170,000 flights take place every year, she says, that freedom can only be protected through rules.

At Babadağ, every flight is registered in the system, and no one can take off without a QR-coded flight card. Tandem pilots must hold a valid license and have a medical certificate and insurance. To reduce fatigue-related risks, they are allowed to make no more than five flights a day. Five separate takeoff sites help distribute air traffic, and radio communication is mandatory.

‘Türkiye model’

For Aktan, the next step is not to increase the number of balloons or tourists. Cappadocia is already the world's busiest hot air balloon destination, and she believes the real achievement lies in bringing safety, regulation, domestic technology and training together in an integrated system. “For the first time in the world, we have brought all these elements together. I believe we can already call it the ‘Türkiye Model,’” she said.

The university is now working to take the model further through AI-powered weather assessments, drone-based wind measurements and systems designed to alert pilots to blind spots and power lines. It also trains pilots to international standards and prepares scientific reports whenever a new region is being considered for balloon operations.