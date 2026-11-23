When British officials arrived in Antalya for COP31, London Mayor Sadiq Khan added one more leg to his journey: Istanbul. What followed was a steady stream of images on his accounts, shot by a well-prepared team in places heavy with symbolic meaning.

Khan is not Istanbul's mayor, yet he has won a remarkable following here. His approach to running a city, the photographs he shares and the likes they gather on Instagram have made him genuinely popular among Istanbulites. On a Turkish television channel, he expressed his surprise at being the first mayor of London ever to visit Istanbul.

That is no minor detail. Even Boris Johnson, his predecessor at City Hall, whose family roots partly reach back to Türkiye through his great-grandfather Ali Kemal, never made the journey as mayor. Two cities bound by such dense historical ties had never met, at the level of their mayors, on Istanbul's soil.

So are Istanbul and London two cities only now discovering each other? Or do they already belong to a shared culture that history has quietly woven together?

This is the question I tried to explore in my novel "Sessiz İngiliz" ("The Silent Briton"). It is a work of fiction, but one that leans heavily on real lives and true stories, and its subject is the long cultural exchange between Türkiye and Britain.

The timing of Khan's visit is telling. Earlier this year, Justine Simons, his deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, came to Istanbul for the Global Design Forum, the London Design Festival's flagship talks platform, which held its first edition abroad at Topkapı Palace. And just as Khan was in Istanbul, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London opened Constantinople to Istanbul: One City, Two Empires, a major exhibition tracing 1,600 years of the city's Byzantine and Ottoman art. Together with the British Museum's display of the Bayeux Tapestry, it is one of the largest cultural events in London this season.

While writing the novel, I kept returning to the small British community that once made Istanbul its home and left its mark on the city's culture and history. In Moda, on the Asian shore, it even had its own church, the Anglican All Saints. Over different periods, this community built a culture of its own, and its traces are still with us. One of them is the mansion of the Whittall family, a British merchant dynasty, which later became the home of Barış Manço and is today a museum dedicated to him.

Yet the exchange itself has been thin and mostly one-way. Traffic has tended to run from London to Istanbul, from Britain to Türkiye, and rarely in the other direction. Cultural forms born of genuine two-way permeability are scarce. Most of what does exist has orientalist roots: the climate created by Britons who saw Istanbul through an orientalist lens, and the exotic pieces gathered to fill London's collections. This imbalance is exactly what I wanted to address in "Silent Briton." It is time to look from another angle.

Today's Istanbul speaks with a modern voice, not least through a television drama industry watched across the world. Yet representation still passes through a filter. Earlier this year, images showing the Bosphorus in yellow tones rather than its familiar turquoise caused a stir on Turkish social media. Some commenters went so far as to say that London was jealous of us. My answer at the time was simple: there is no need to measure one city against the other, as both have a great deal to love. Still, as a friendly jab, I will say it again: as a view, the Bosphorus is more beautiful than the Thames. The episode is a reminder that some degree of orientalism still lingers in how Istanbul is portrayed.

Khan's visit carried real weight. Giving space to the living face of the city, its creative industries and its gastronomy, including a stop at chef CZN Burak's restaurant, mattered a great deal. In doing so he engaged with the most visible side of Istanbul.

But there is a deeper potential. It may be possible to see Istanbul and London not as rivals, but as fellow travelers on the same road. A great deal of shared inheritance could be turned toward the future: the cultural heritage of the Historic Peninsula, the stories still waiting in the archives, and joint work that could grow in the creative industries.

Khan has shown a taste for this kind of city diplomacy before. His visit to Sarajevo and Srebrenica in July was a warm example of it. When he switched on the Ramadan lights in central London at the start of the holy month, the gesture won him wide sympathy in Türkiye. Gestures like these, together with London's long experience of different cultures living side by side, could take more institutional forms.

I believe London and Istanbul need more regular, sustained cultural exchange, flowing in both directions. If we see each other as companions who have something to learn, then the Istanbul that inspired Khan can also take a few cues from London on how to present itself and reflect its culture to the world. Istanbul does not need a filter to be seen; it needs a partner willing to look both ways.