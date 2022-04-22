Laughter is the best medicine they say, and for children, it can prove crucial as a brief moment of joy can have an enormous positive impact. That thought was in the back of the minds of a slew of college students as they repelled down the facade of a hospital in Turkey's Bursa disguised as superheroes to give out gifts to children.

Students of Bursa Uludağ University (BUÜ) Cave Research Sports Community (UMAST), sponsored by local electric utility UEDAŞ, climbed down the university's Medical Faculty Hospital dressed as superheroes such as "Batman" and "Superman" to boost the morale of sick children as they distributed gifts.

Students descended to the pediatric floor using a mechanism set up outside the building as part of an event to put a smile on the children's faces on the occasion of April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Reaching the children's floor, the students gifted each of the children receiving treatment a paintable wristwatch from the window.

Speaking at the event, BUÜ rector, professor Ahmet Saim Kılavuz, stated that community service was one of the university's most important duties.

Kılavuz stated that they cooperated with all segments of society in this context.

"In order to make our children happy, who had to spend April 23 at our hospital, and to share the joy of the holiday with them, we distributed gifts to our children today in cooperation with the Cave Research Community of our university and Uludağ Elektrik."

Kılavuz thanked the students. "I wish our little ones good health and well-being. I hope they regain their health as soon as possible and I hope they get to celebrate April 23 outside the hospital as well."

UEDAŞ General Manager Gökay Fatih Danacı noted that they were working for uninterrupted energy.

"Besides, we are trying to be involved in social responsibility projects. We try to contribute to this issue as much as possible. We consider this an important task for ourselves."

Danacı noted that the event was held on April 23. "We wanted to put a smile on the faces of our children who are being treated here at the hospital, and give them a nice gift. Thankfully, our cave community also participated in this work, it was a very good event together. We thank everyone for their contributions."

Nur Korkmaz, a member of the community and a medical student, who climbed the building and distributed gifts to the children, stated that they had previously held an event at the Oncology Hospital and experienced the same emotional moments.

Explaining that they regularly organize this event on special days, Korkmaz stated that they distributed gifts for April 23 in this context.

"The fact that we reach children who cannot leave the hospital on such special days, the happiness in their eyes is felt so much. The same for families. It is a beautiful feeling that I cannot describe."

Mehmet Mustafa Erdoğan, 13, who is being treated at the hospital, said that the heroes who climbed the building gave him gifts and that he was happy.