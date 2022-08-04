Candy crush! A candy company in Canada is looking for a manager who will eat at least 3,500 candies a month. Anyone over the age of 5, living in North America and without food allergies, can apply for the job posting. The company will also support the dental care of the person to be hired.

The Candy Funhouse included the criteria "to have a palate that can understand the taste of sugar" for the job requirements. Many candidates have applied for this dream job.

The employees will be paid nearly $78,000 (TL 1.4 million) a month.

The task of the confectionery tasting manager is to savor at least 100 candies a day to identify products that will go on sale and receive a stamp of approval. The manager will also be responsible for developing the company's confectionery strategy.

Some families shared photos of their "candy and chocolate expert" children applying for the position on social media.

Confectionery and chocolate companies had posted such “taste specialists” job positions before.