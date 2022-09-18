According to a new study out of Germany, employees worldwide spend a great deal of time in home offices, more than has ever been seen before, and data shows they would prefer to continue working remotely more often.

According to a survey published by Germany's Ifo Institute for Economic Research, employees worked from home an average of 1.5 days per week, across all industries in the 27 countries surveyed.

Germany is just below the average, with 1.4 days worked from home per week as the country finds itself 2 1/2 years into the coronavirus pandemic. In France, it is 1.3 days, in the United States 1.6 and in Japan 1.1, according to Ifo.

"Never before has any event turned working life upside down so comprehensively in such a short time," commented Ifo researcher and co-author Mathias Dolls.

The German scientist worked with colleagues from five other research institutions in the United States, Britain and Mexico, including Stanford and Princeton universities.

The results are averaged values since in some industries working from home is not possible at all, Dolls said upon request.

The surveys were conducted by the British market research institute Respondi. The results are based – after adjustment – on a total of around 36,000 responses; the survey was conducted in two rounds in the summer of 2021 and in January-February of this year.

The survey revealed another international commonality: Employees prefer working from home more than their bosses do.

On average across all 27 countries, the 36,000 respondents would like to work 1.7 days a week at home. Companies would like to see their staff in the office more often: On average, only 0.7 days of working from home per week are planned or desired by the companies for their employees.

According to the survey, South Koreans work at home the least often: only half a day per week. However, in several countries, including South Korea, a particularly large proportion of workers with high educational qualifications took part, therefore the results are not equally comparable for all countries.