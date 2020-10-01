About 40% of the world's 500,000 identified plant and fungi species are at risk of extinction, according to a study published Wednesday.

More sophisticated techniques for assessment and analysis had allowed the scientists to "correct biases" of overrepresented plant groups and regions in previous data, Britain's Royal Botanic Gardens (RBG) said in a "State of the World" report.

The report, which included contributions from 210 scientists in 42 countries, raised the estimated proportion of plant and fungi species threatened with extinction to 39.4%, a jump from 21% in a 2016 study.

Comando Matico volunteers Isai Eliaquin Sanancino (L) and Mery Fasabi collect the leaves of a plant known locally as matico, in the Shipibo Indigenous community of Pucallpa, in Peru’s Ucayali region, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo)

The at-risk species included 723 medicinal-use plants amid rising global demand for naturally sourced medicines.

The report also highlighted the underuse of plants that are potential sources of food or energy.

It counted 7,039 edible plants but said 90% of the world's "food energy intake" comes from just 15 plants, with some 4 billion people relying entirely on rice, maize and wheat.

"The data emerging from this year's report paint a picture of a world that has turned its back on the potential of plants and fungi to address fundamental global issues such as food security and climate change," said Alexandre Antonelli, director of science at RBG.

"Societies have been too dependent on too few species for too long," Antonelli said.

"At a time of rapid biodiversity loss, we are failing to access the treasure chest of incredible diversity on offer and missing a huge opportunity for our generation," he said.