The effects of climate change, natural conditions and increasing populations are the underlying reasons behind South Korea, Indonesia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and the British overseas territory of Montserrat's decision to move their capital cities.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), while only Montserrat's capital is a "ghost town" today, the capitals of the other four countries are still home to a significant part of the respective countries’ total population.

In the past, many countries such as Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Brazil, Malaysia, Nigeria and Myanmar changed their capitals due to political reasons.

However, when we look at the past 50 years, natural events, the climate, economic factors and population growth lie behind the changes in the capital cities rather than political reasons.

Egypt's 'New Administrative Capital'

Dating back thousands of years, Egypt’s capital Cairo is one of the most important cities in Africa and the Muslim world but is also one of the most populated.

While the city is projected to reach a population of 40 million by 2050, the construction of the new capital, which includes high-level public buildings, embassies and important financial institutions, started in 2015. It has been designed to bring the government buildings closer together and reduce Cairo's population and traffic burden.

The new city has been named the "New Administrative Capital" for the time being.

Jakarta

Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, one of the most populated countries in the world, is one of the cities that has started to move.

Efforts to relocate the city with a population of more than 30 million began in 2019 but plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The future capital of Indonesia will be in Nusantara on the island of Borneo and will be inaugurated in 2024. The country decided to relocate the capital due to reasons linked to its increasing population and natural calamities.

On the island of Java, Jakarta is the largest city in the country with a population of approximately 275 million and is faced with various disasters, especially floods, every year.

It is estimated that approximately 25% of the city will sink to sea level or below by 2050.

Population, proximity to North Korea

Plans to relocate the South Korean capital Seoul were made in 2003 and the establishment of Sejong city began in 2007.

The full relocation to Sejong, where all the ministries and government offices except for the Presidential Palace and the National Assembly have been moved, will be completed in 2030.

One of the reasons behind the decision to move the capital is the increasing population.

The fact that Seoul is about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the North Korean border also poses security concerns.

The country also hopes that the move will encourage economic activity in central regions.

'Ghost capitals'

Equatorial Guinea and the British overseas territory of Montserrat in the Caribbean have also decided to move their capitals.

Montserrat's capital Plymouth along with half of the island was engulfed in the lava, ash and mud from the Soufriere Hills Volcano in 1995 and 1997.

While 7,000 people, including 4,000 living in the city, were displaced, a significant part of the population migrated to other Caribbean islands and the U.K.

Although Plymouth is still the official capital of Montserrat, where 17th-century colonial artifacts are still buried, the de facto capital is the city of Brades with a population of 1,000.

However, Montserrat has decided to establish a new, more organized capital city in Little Bay, in the north of the island where larger ships can dock.

The process of establishing the new capital city officially started in 2013 and the construction of the port began in 2019.

The city was supposed to be ready to serve as the capital in 2022 but the pandemic delayed efforts.

Equatorial Guinea

The new capital of Equatorial Guinea also looks like a "ghost town."

The capital city of Malabo is not located on the mainland which hosts 72% of the population but on the island of Bioko, which is closer to Cameroon.

Located east of the mainland, the new capital Ciudad de la Paz has been selected for its suitable conditions in terms of climate, security, transporting a large population and proximity to energy sources.

The construction of the city began in 2015 and was scheduled to be completed in 2020.

However, except for a few government buildings, a few villas, hotels and churches, construction was unable to come to fruition for financial reasons.