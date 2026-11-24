Türkiye’s retail sector is home to many long-established family businesses, and Gusto is one of them. Founded in 1970, the company has remained family-run and has recently begun welcoming its third generation. I met with Emel Ela Mete, who represents the third generation and has recently joined the company as art director, to talk about this new chapter.

Gusto was founded in 1970 by Mete's grandparents, Güneş and Yaşar San, and has remained a family business ever since. Today, the company is run by her parents, Pelin and Metehan Mete, with her brother Emir and Mete herself joining the business in recent years as the third generation. “We are all actively involved, each focusing on different areas while working together as a family,” she said.

Having joined Gusto three years ago, Mete is responsible for the brand's visual identity, including photoshoots, its website and social media presence, as well as window displays. “I love being able to shape how the brand expresses itself visually, from beginning to end,” she said. “In addition to the main collection, I have been creating mini capsule collections with their own stories for the past four seasons.”

After graduating from Üsküdar American Academy, Mete moved to London to pursue her long-held dream of studying at an art school abroad. She chose Central Saint Martins because of its emphasis on the creative and artistic aspects of design. “I wanted a school that approached design through creativity and art rather than focusing solely on technical skills,” she said.

Working with family inevitably brings professional and personal relationships together. I asked Mete how they navigate these dynamics, both in the workplace and beyond.

“We are all involved in Gusto as a family, each with our own areas of responsibility as well as projects we work on together. We have very different talents and personalities, which I think makes us a strong team,” Mete said.

They work in separate offices in the same building, each following their own routine, and occasionally come together for meetings. One thing they never skip, however, is having lunch together. Mete says this is a habit her mother has maintained throughout their lives.

“My mother is very disciplined and always makes sure we stick to our routines,” she said. “When we were children, we would sit down to eat together and wait for one another, even if we were hungry. I sometimes complained about it back then, but now I understand how valuable those moments were and really cherish them.

For Mete, these daily lunches are more than just a break from work. They offer a chance to reconnect as a family, even if only for a few minutes. She said when work gets particularly busy, their conversations can revolve around business for days, making Sunday breakfasts and family dinners all the more important. “They allow us to put work aside and spend time together as a family. Gathering around the table remains one of the ways we keep our communication alive.”

The influence of two generations is also evident in Mete's approach to her own work, that’s why I asked her about the values and lessons she has taken from her grandmother and mother.

Her grandmother's sense of style remains a lasting inspiration. Mete has inherited several pieces from her wardrobe, including jackets and blouses from the 1980s and earlier, which she still wears today. “She had such a distinctive style and was truly ahead of her time. She reminds me of the importance of being original and daring.”

Her mother, meanwhile, has shaped her understanding of the professional side of the business. Since joining Gusto, Mete has learned from her attention to detail, discipline and years of experience. She said working together has also helped her understand how to balance her own creative vision with the expectations of today's Turkish women.

“She takes her work very seriously and I've learned so much simply by observing how she approaches it,” she said. “I think finding that balance between originality and understanding what women want is something I continue to learn from her.”