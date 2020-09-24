Japanese artist Takahiro Shibata's glasses might be fogging up but it is part of his creation – a one-of-a-kind "ramen mask."

With the mask on, the more his spectacles fog, the hotter and steamier the "noodle soup" looks to be, sitting over his mouth.

Shibata originally started to put a lot of time and effort into making a mask that does the opposite to prevent his glasses from fogging up.

But once he realized that was impossible, he decided to create a piece of art incorporating the steaming effect.

The 3D ramen mask made from felt has every little detail you would want in a real bowl of ramen. Chashu braised pork, green onions, bamboo shoots, and a slice of fish cake – but all made from clay.

Shibata hopes his novelty mask will bring a smile to people who are feeling distressed from the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the whole world is somewhat depressed about the coronavirus pandemic, I wonder if there's anything that I can do to cheer people up a little bit," said Shibata at his home in Yokohama, a port city south of Tokyo.

While Shibata sells some of his artwork, the ramen mask is not up for sale yet.

"The 'bowl' is filled with cotton and it weighs almost as heavy as a stuffed toy, so it doesn't feel comfortable when I put it on," he said.