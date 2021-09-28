Returning after a long break due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the fifth Ankara Coffee Festival is preparing to open its doors to coffee lovers on Oct. 1, World Coffee Day, with 24 live concerts and filled to the brim with content at the Bilkent Center.

Famous names such as Boyalı Kuş, Arubaluba, Sattas, Gipsy Pavillion, Sinağrit Baba, Jabbar and Bedük, Wu Wei Trio, Slugs Band, Ege Çubukçu and Gökhan Türkmen will take the stage at the festival.

The festival, organized by Dream Sales Machine, aims to exhilarate music fans over three days in the Turkish capital.

It will incorporate unique popular artists and musical guests interspersed with giving the stage to young talents and local music groups from Ankara.

All of it while the unmistakable scent of coffee fills the air.