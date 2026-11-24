Japanese traveler and food researcher Shinya Okazaki has spent 16 years exploring Türkiye's culinary traditions, documenting regional dishes and traditional food preparation methods to introduce Turkish cuisine to readers in Japan.

Okazaki, who developed an interest in Turkish culture while studying the language in Türkiye, has traveled between Japan and Türkiye since 2010, researching local cuisines, traditional food products and winter food preservation practices.

After visiting all seven geographical regions of Türkiye, he published his first book on Turkish food culture in 2023 and is now gathering material for a second volume.

His latest research brought him to the northern province of Tokat, where he explored regional specialties, including Tokat kebab, bat, bacaklı soup and pide topped with çökelek, a traditional Turkish cheese.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Okazaki said his interest in Turkish cuisine has taken him to cities across Anatolia, where he documents not only recipes but also traditional preparation and preservation techniques.

Describing his discovery of a local specialty known as çiğli gömbe, Okazaki said he visited a bakery after asking a resident where he could find it.

"The bakery owner and workers welcomed me warmly. I researched how çiğli gömbe is made. They let me taste it, and it was delicious," he said.

Highlighting the differences between Turkish and Japanese culinary traditions, Okazaki said he was particularly fascinated by the variety of meat dishes and pastries found in Türkiye.

"There are not many similarities between Japanese and Turkish cuisine. Meat dishes and pastries are not as common or diverse in Japan as they are in Türkiye. That is why these dishes particularly attract my attention," he said.

During his visit, Okazaki also learned about the preparation of Tokat yağlı, a traditional baked pastry, and çökelek cheese, photographing the processes for his upcoming book.

He said he plans to continue documenting Anatolia's regional cuisines and traditional food production methods to share Türkiye's culinary heritage with Japanese readers.