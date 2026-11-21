As millions of Americans prepare to gather around the table for Thanksgiving and the holiday season, food safety experts are warning home cooks to take extra precautions when preparing large meals, particularly when handling turkey, cooking side dishes and storing leftovers.

Foodborne illnesses tend to increase in November and December, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Previous outbreaks have been linked to contaminated turkey, undercooked stuffing and improperly handled gravy served at holiday gatherings, sometimes resulting in serious illness and even death.

For people who spend most of the year preparing simple meals, cooking a large holiday feast can introduce food safety challenges they may not encounter regularly.

"Cooking takes longer with big masses of food. Cooling takes longer with big masses of food," said Donald Schaffner, a food science expert at Rutgers University and co-host of the food safety podcast "Risky or Not?"

Schaffner and his podcast co-host, Benjamin Chapman, a food scientist at North Carolina State University, outlined several precautions that can help families enjoy holiday meals without exposing guests to foodborne illnesses.

Handle and thaw turkey carefully

Raw turkey can carry harmful bacteria, including salmonella and campylobacter, which can spread to kitchen counters, sinks, refrigerator surfaces and other foods if the bird is not handled properly.

Frozen turkeys must be completely thawed before cooking. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends allowing approximately 24 hours of refrigerator thawing for every 4 to 5 pounds of turkey.

Other accepted methods include thawing the bird in a microwave or in cold water. However, turkeys thawed using either method must be cooked immediately, Schaffner said.

The experts also warned against washing raw turkey, a practice some cooks continue out of habit.

Rinsing poultry under running water can spread bacteria through splashes and droplets, contaminating nearby surfaces and utensils.

"Anything that hits that surface and generates spray is going to basically spread contamination around your kitchen," Chapman said.

Instead of washing the bird, cooks should pat it dry with paper towels and discard them immediately. Reusable kitchen towels should be properly washed and disinfected before being used again.

Use a thermometer, not guesswork

Ensuring turkey is thoroughly cooked is another critical step in preventing foodborne illness.

The USDA recommends cooking turkey until its internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73.8 degrees Celsius). The temperature should be checked using a digital food thermometer inserted into the innermost part of the thigh without touching the bone.

Experts caution against relying on the plastic pop-up thermometers found in some commercially prepared turkeys. Research conducted by Chapman found that these devices can activate before the bird has reached a safe internal temperature.

Visual indicators are equally unreliable. Golden-brown skin, clear juices and meat that no longer appears pink do not necessarily mean a turkey is fully cooked.

"None of those are great indicators of temperature," Chapman said.

A digital thermometer remains the most reliable way to determine whether the bird is safe to serve.

Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold

Turkey may be the centerpiece of a holiday meal, but side dishes such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and sweet potatoes also require careful handling.

The main concern is the temperature danger zone, between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit (4 and 60 degrees Celsius), where bacteria can multiply rapidly.

Schaffner advised cooks to keep hot dishes hot, cold foods properly chilled and leftovers refrigerated promptly after serving.

The general recommendation is to refrigerate cooked food within two hours of removing it from the stove or oven.

Large portions of dense foods, including sliced turkey, cooked sweet potatoes and gravy, should be divided into shallow containers to help them cool more quickly.

Schaffner's recent research found that foods stored at a depth of no more than 2 inches in containers presented little risk of dangerous bacterial growth during cooling.

Allowing large quantities of food to cool slowly at room temperature can create conditions that encourage bacteria to multiply, making proper storage particularly important after a large family gathering.

Clean kitchen surfaces and utensils

Maintaining a clean kitchen is another essential safeguard against food poisoning, particularly when several dishes are being prepared simultaneously.

Cooks should wash their hands before handling food and immediately after touching raw poultry. Separate cutting boards, knives and utensils should be used for raw meat and ready-to-eat foods, including vegetables and salads.

Kitchen surfaces that come into contact with raw turkey or its juices also require particular attention.

Experts recommend a two-step cleaning process: first washing contaminated surfaces with soap and water, then applying an appropriate disinfectant to eliminate remaining harmful germs.