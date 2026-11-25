Britain has long been a global center for business, creativity, culture and innovation. From London’s prestigious fashion houses and international corporate headquarters to the historic football clubs of northern England, the country offers a unique environment for ambitious businesses seeking international recognition.

In recent years, Turkish entrepreneurs and brands have been expanding their presence in the British market, bringing with them a combination of craftsmanship, cultural heritage, innovation and entrepreneurial ambition.

For decades, Türkiye has been recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturing and textile centers. Yet an important transformation is taking place. Turkish businesses are increasingly moving beyond their traditional roles as manufacturers and suppliers, establishing their own identities and building international brands.

Today, this ambition extends far beyond fashion. From global food companies and heritage fragrance houses to luxury fashion and professional football, Turkish entrepreneurship is finding new ways to connect with British consumers and institutions.

Turkish entrepreneurship

One of the most significant examples of Turkish business expansion in Britain is Yıldız Holding and its international snacking company, Pladis.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in London, Pladis brings together internationally recognized brands such as McVitie’s, Ülker, Jacob’s and Flipz, alongside the premium chocolate brand GODIVA.

The establishment of Pladis, following Yıldız Holding’s international acquisitions, marked an important chapter in the evolution of Turkish business. It demonstrated how a company with Turkish roots could move beyond exporting products to owning, developing and managing established international brands.

McVitie’s, a household name in Britain, is a particularly interesting example. Its place within a Turkish-owned global business illustrates how international investment can bring together different commercial traditions while preserving the heritage of established brands.

This story represents something greater than international expansion. It reflects the ability of Turkish entrepreneurship to create global organizations, manage diverse brand portfolios and establish a long-term presence in highly competitive markets.

Heritage of fragrance

Another compelling example of Turkish brand identity is Rebul, the historic fragrance and personal care brand whose origins date back to 1895.

Rooted in Istanbul’s rich pharmacy and fragrance traditions, Rebul has developed a distinctive identity that combines heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary lifestyle products.

In today’s international luxury and beauty markets, authenticity has become increasingly valuable. Consumers are no longer interested only in the product itself; they are also drawn to the history, values and experiences behind a brand.

Rebul illustrates how a long-established Turkish name can reinterpret its heritage for modern audiences while maintaining a recognizable identity.

For Turkish brands exploring international markets such as Britain, this offers an important lesson: Cultural heritage is not simply something to preserve. When thoughtfully reimagined, it can become a meaningful competitive advantage.

Anatolian creativity on runway

Fashion offers another powerful platform for expressing Türkiye’s creative identity.

Through my own journey as the founder and creative director of Barrus London, I have experienced both the opportunities and the challenges of developing a Turkish fashion brand with international ambitions.

Presenting collections at London Fashion Week has allowed us to introduce Anatolian craftsmanship, traditional techniques and contemporary design to an international audience.

Our latest collection, The Anatolian Garden, drew inspiration from the flowers and natural beauty of Anatolia, combining delicate embellishments, intricate craftsmanship and modern silhouettes.

Over the years, our collections have also featured internationally recognized personalities, including Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Victoria Hervey, creating connections between Turkish design and Britain’s wider fashion and social circles.

For me, fashion is much more than clothing. It is a way of telling stories, preserving cultural heritage and creating a dialogue between different cultures.

However, international visibility is only one part of building a successful fashion business. Runway presentations, media recognition and celebrity appearances can create valuable opportunities, but lasting success requires strong commercial partnerships, consistent quality and a clear long-term strategy.

Acun Ilıcalı, Hull City

Turkish entrepreneurship in Britain is not limited to fashion, beauty or consumer goods. Its influence also extends into the worlds of sport, media and entertainment.

One particularly interesting example is Turkish media entrepreneur Acun Ilıcalı’s acquisition of Hull City AFC in 2022.

The investment represents a different dimension of Turkish international ambition: entering an established British sporting institution with its own history, traditions and loyal supporters.

Football holds a special place in British culture. Owning a football club therefore involves much more than financial investment. It requires understanding local communities, respecting traditions and developing a sustainable long-term vision.

Ilıcalı’s involvement with Hull City shows how Turkish entrepreneurs are exploring opportunities beyond conventional industries, connecting sport, entertainment, business and cultural exchange.

From the international fashion runways of London to the football stadiums of northern England, Turkish entrepreneurship is becoming part of Britain’s broader business and cultural landscape.

Building lasting international brands

Although these examples operate in very different industries, they share a common challenge: transforming international visibility into lasting success.

London and the wider British market offer access to international consumers, investors, creative talent and strategic business networks. However, they are also highly competitive environments where reputation, consistency and trust are essential.

Opening a store, acquiring an established business, participating in a fashion week or investing in a football club can represent an important milestone. Yet none of these achievements alone guarantees long-term success.

The real challenge lies in understanding the local market, building meaningful partnerships and maintaining a distinctive identity while adapting to international expectations.

For Turkish companies, this means moving beyond the traditional advantages of manufacturing and production towards stronger brand ownership, innovation, global distribution and sustainable business models.

Future of Turkish brands

I believe the next generation of internationally successful Turkish brands will be defined by three essential qualities: authenticity, innovation and consistency.

Türkiye possesses an extraordinary cultural heritage, a highly skilled manufacturing industry and a growing generation of creative entrepreneurs.

Our greatest opportunity is to bring these strengths together and create brands that are recognized not only for where they come from, but for the value they create.

From the London headquarters of Pladis to Rebul’s heritage of fragrance, from Barrus London’s international fashion presentations to Acun Ilıcalı’s investment in Hull City, these stories represent different expressions of Turkish ambition.

Some are built on generations of craftsmanship, others on international acquisitions, creative innovation or entrepreneurial vision. Yet they all reflect a broader transformation in how Turkish businesses engage with the world.

The future of Turkish brands in Britain is not simply about exporting products or expanding into new markets. It is about exporting creativity, building trust, creating cultural connections and establishing names that the world recognizes and remembers.

Ultimately, the true measure of success will not be how many Turkish businesses enter the British market, but how many become a lasting and meaningful part of it.