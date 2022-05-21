Israel's Health Ministry confirmed the country's first case of monkeypox on Friday.

A man in his 30s was transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after symptoms of the virus were detected, the ministry said in a statement.

The patient had contact with another person infected with monkeypox outside the country, and his condition was good, according to the ministry.

Monkeypox is a rare virus that starts with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headaches and muscle aches and pains. It causes a distinctive blistering rash and swollen lymph nodes. The disease usually clears up after two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A rare smallpox-linked disease, the illness has not previously been seen in people with no ties to West or Central Africa. However, just in the past week several countries, including the U.S., Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Italy, have reported cases.

Most recently, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia also confirmed their first cases Friday.

Amid the recent spread, the WHO said it was investigating the issue.