The Boğaziçi University Department of Primary Education has launched a website that gives parents essential tips on how to protect their children from the coronavirus.

The site has been adapted to the 14 rules stipulated by the Turkish Ministry of Health amid the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. Students of Boğaziçi University who participated in the development of the site explained that each of the 14 rules has been presented through videos using vocabulary suitable for children.

According to a statement by Boğaziçi University, the site's slogan is "Children First." It will guide the children who spend time at home and their families to stay safe and protected from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mine Göl Güven of the Boğaziçi University Department of Primary Education said adults’ anxiety about the pandemic affects children. Even parents' body language and tone of voice can negatively affect children.

Güven pointed out that children should not be bombarded with unnecessary information during this period, and while spending time with children, it would be useful to create areas where they are free to play instead of providing more activities than necessary.

First of all, we should know what our children know and how much they know. Bombarding them with unnecessary information both confuses them and increases their anxiety. Unless they wonder and ask questions, there should be no explanation, she recommended.

According to Güven, sometimes children may not be able to know what they feel and whether it is appropriate to share these feelings with their parents. If a child starts asking questions to the point where parents’ anxiety is high, the best thing to do is to calm down, count to 10 and take a deep breath.

An honest and sincere conversation makes children feel safe. It will be useful to communicate honestly and openly with your child, by accepting what we do not know and giving the message that the family will be together and are safe together, Güven said.

The site also includes nine educational projects on topics such as puppet and animation, mathematics, literacy and books, play, hand and skills, science and nature, social studies, music and movement and art.