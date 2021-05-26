Taking place in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, the EXIT musical festival is offering COVID-19 shots to foreign artists and revelers this year.

The Serbian Health Ministry will provide 1,500 doses of unspecified vaccines for this purpose, RTV television in Novi Sad reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry.

EXIT, located in the Petrovaradin Fortress above the Danube, is considered one of the most exciting music festivals in Eastern Europe.

In 2021, the festival celebrates its 20th anniversary. It is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 11. Among others, musicians and DJs such as France's David Guetta, Nina Kraviz of Russia and German Paul Kalkbrenner have confirmed performances.

In Serbia, anti-coronavirus measures are to be further relaxed on June 21, thus making large events possible again under certain conditions.

Since Serbia had also procured vaccines from Russia and China, the Balkan country was able to vaccinate its citizens quickly. By Wednesday, more than 2.4 million Serbs had received at least a first vaccination, which corresponds to about 35% of the population.

Vaccine doses are still abundantly available, but many people do not want to be vaccinated at all.

The Balkan country had already made COVID-19 vaccinations available to foreigners without residence in Serbia in the past few months.

In most cases, these were citizens from the neighboring countries Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro. Some Germans also benefited from these campaigns.