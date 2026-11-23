Carbon-14 dating results for remains believed to belong to Noah’s Ark in Ağrı’s Doğubayazıt district in eastern Türkiye have come back, with the findings pointing to a period consistent with the traditionally accepted date of the Great Flood, a Turkish expert said.

Professor Cenker Atila, an archaeology professor at Sivas Cumhuriyet University, said charred wood fragments had been unearthed during excavations at a site known as the Durupınar Formation.

Atila, who is leading the excavation, said samples collected from the site had been sent to TÜBITAK and laboratories in Switzerland and the United States for carbon-14 dating.

Atila said results received from U.S. laboratories the previous day dated the samples to between 2200 and 2400 B.C. He described the findings as a close match with the period around 2300 B.C., when Noah’s Flood is said to have occurred according to holy scriptures, and added that the team was awaiting TÜBITAK’s results.

Atila added that the team would conduct a more detailed study once all the results were in, describing the overlap between the dates as a significant finding in itself.