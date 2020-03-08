A gold pocket watch that belonged to Sultan Abdülhamid II sold for TL 1.1 million ($180,000) at an auction in Istanbul on Saturday.

The watch was one of over 300 artifacts put up for sale at an “Ottoman and Mixed Art Auction” at a gallery in the Nişantaşı quarter of Şişli.

Interest in the auction ran high after the sale of the pocket watch was announced days in advance. Bidding for the sultan's watch began at TL 180,000, and the watch was sold for a record bid of TL 1.1 million to Sebahattin Yıldız, the chairman of Yıldızlar SSS Holding.

The custom-made Edward Prior pocket watch is made of 18-karat gold and weighs 146 grams. It is in working condition and is stamped with the tughra, or calligraphic monogram, of Abdülhamid II, who reigned as sultan of the Ottoman Empire from 1876 to 1909. The borders and back cover are engraved with flower motifs.