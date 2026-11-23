Thirty-four artifacts unearthed at four excavation sites in southeastern Türkiye’s Şanlıurfa, as part of the Taş Tepeler Project, meaning “Stone Hills” in Turkish, have gone on display at the National Library in Ankara.

According to a written statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the exhibition opened as part of the International Museology Congress, organized by the Directorate General of Cultural Assets and Museums on Nov. 17-18, 2026. It welcomed visitors from Nov. 17 to 23.

A limestone leopard head (back) and a stone featuring dot-and-line decorations (front) are displayed at the National Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

Professor Necmi Karul, coordinator of the Taş Tepeler Project and head of excavations at Karahantepe, briefed the officials on how the artifacts were discovered and what they reveal about communities transitioning to settled life during the Neolithic period.

The exhibition featured artifacts unearthed at Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sefertepe and Sayburç, all registered in the inventory of the Şanlıurfa Museum. Dating from the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period (10,000-7,000 B.C.), the collection included human and animal sculptures, figurines, stone vessels, plates and ornaments.

A limestone leopard dating to 8,400-8,000 B.C. is displayed at the National Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

At Karahantepe, archaeologists discovered a large stone vessel made of chlorite inside a chamber filled with red soil. Inside the vessel were a smaller container, a plate and several stone rods. Three animal figurines depicting a fox, a wild boar and a vulture had been carefully arranged inside the smaller container.

A vulture head discovered this year during excavations under the Taş Tepeler Project, carried out as part of the Legacy for the Future initiative, was also among the exhibits. Unlike previously discovered examples, the newly unearthed piece stands out for its size, suggesting that large-scale vulture sculptures were also made during the Neolithic period.

A limestone leopard head dating to 9,800-8,200 B.C. is displayed at the National Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

The exhibition also featured leopard depictions carved into different types of stone and in varying sizes. Visitors could see a large limestone leopard head alongside miniature leopard figurines made of green opal and labradorite.

One of the sculptures, discovered inside a built-in platform at Karahantepe in its original position, depicts a human figure seated on the back of a leopard. Bringing human and animal figures together in a single composition, the piece is considered a rare example of prehistoric sculpture.

A limestone sculpture depicting a human figure seated on the back of a leopard, dating to 9,400-8,000 B.C., is displayed at the National Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

Another human sculpture on display was unearthed in a structure dating to the second phase of Göbeklitepe. It had been placed inside a built-in platform, leaning forward toward the interior of the structure.

Its torso, broken at waist level, was found on the same platform.

In the statement, Karul also discussed the vessel filled with red soil at Karahantepe, which contained the three animal figurines.

Karul said archaeologists found figurines of a fox, a wild boar and a vulture inside the same vessel, with each animal's head threaded through a stone ring. He said the unusual arrangement suggested the three animals may have been part of a shared narrative, adding that the discovery could be one of the earliest known examples of storytelling through sculpture at Karahantepe.