Some of the United Kingdom's leading universities have announced that they will revise their teaching and assessment processes to include the principle of "ethical use of artificial intelligence."

The association called the "Russell Group," which includes 24 leading universities in England, such as Cambridge, Oxford and the London School of Economics (LSE), has published a joint statement containing a set of principles that will help universities benefit from AI.

In the statement, which stated that a new set of principles was created to support universities, students and staff to become "artificial intelligence literate," it was noted that the opportunities provided by technological breakthroughs for teaching and learning could be taken advantage of.

In the statement, it was pointed out that the new principles developed in partnership with AI and education experts will also allow for recognition of the risks and opportunities of productive artificial intelligence.

In line with the new principles, it was noted that universities will support students and staff to become AI literate.

"These policies make it clear to students and staff where the use of generative AI is inappropriate, and are intended to support them in making informed decisions and to empower them to use these tools appropriately and acknowledge their use where necessary."

Russell Group CEO Tim Bradshaw, in his assessment on the subject, pointed out that artificial intelligence inventions have already changed the way they work.

Bradshaw said university staff also need support in teaching AI. "This is a rapidly evolving field, and the risks and opportunities of these technologies are constantly changing. It is in everyone's best interest to make AI choices in education based on clearly understood values."

Bradshaw underlined that the transformative opportunity provided by artificial intelligence is enormous and the universities are determined to seize this opportunity.

"The transformative opportunity provided by AI is huge and our universities are determined to grasp it. This statement of principles underlines our commitment to doing so in a way that benefits students and staff and protects the integrity of the high-quality education..."