Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has vowed to fight against harmful labels that intend to define women through her first Spotify podcast.

In a trailer for the Archewell Audio project released Thursday, male voices are heard saying derogatory remarks about women including "she's a slut" and "a little emotionally unstable."

Meghan follows the excerpts, saying: "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women to us ... but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

The "Archetypes” podcast will be hosted by Meghan and is expected to launch this summer,

The series will feature interviews with historians and experts to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back,” according to a summary posted on Spotify. The streaming service on Thursday released a minute-long teaser that opened with clips of people using the words "slut” and "skanky” and talking about the stereotypes applied to women’s strength and intelligence.

"I’m Meghan and this is ‘Archetypes,’ the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” the Duchess of Sussex says on the clip.

No lineup of guests has been announced.

Harry and Meghan have a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company Archewell Audio. In January the couple called on the streaming service to do more to combat COVID-19 misinformation.

It is one of several high-profile deals the couple has, including one with Netflix. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess. They have since relocated to California, where they are raising their two children, Archie and Lili.