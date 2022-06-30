Feedback can come from all directions in our lives, especially at work.

Meaningful and constructive feedback, however, is rare, says Theresa Maxeiner. "Almost no one can give good feedback," according to the motivational coach and book author.

First things first: Naturally, feedback has an effect on how we see and judge ourselves. But if the other person doesn't call it feedback, but presents what they're saying as absolute, they're missing the point. Whether over-the-top praise or a personal attack, such feedback often doesn't help or has emotions running high.

So how best to deal with such remarks? It's entirely up to you, Maxeiner says, adding that we alone decide whether to embrace the feedback or not. This takes the pressure off, as illustrated by her explanation of the sphere technique. "There is a big sphere around me. Feedback bounces off it, and I can look at it from a distance."

When trying to stay calm in the face of unobjective criticism, Maxeiner says it is useful to remind yourself that this is the other person's perspective, which helps to create distance. "For example, if someone says, 'You're a mess,' I say to myself, 'Okay, in your world, someone whose desk is not spotless is a mess.'"

Creating distance also means taking your time. "I don't have to be quick-witted," says the expert. "I can also say to the other person: 'I'm going to let that sink in first.'" At the same time, the recipient of the feedback doesn't have to leave what has been said uncommented: "It's okay to defend yourself," says Maxeiner.