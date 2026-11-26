Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on home soil, winning the title in San Juan amid controversies that have shaken the pageant during the last year, according to media reports.

The 27-year-old social worker triumphed against 115 other contestants at the finale in the capital of the self-governing U.S. territory on Tuesday, with the field reduced by withdrawals because of visa difficulties and a business dispute.

Barreto became the first married woman and mother to win the competition since the Miss Universe Organization lifted its ban three years ago on contestants who were married or had given birth. Only the U.S. and Venezuela have won more Miss Universe titles than Puerto Rico, which now has six, according to CNN.

The finale began with an elimination round based on judges' scores from preliminary competitions, followed by a swimsuit segment involving 30 contestants. Twelve advanced to the evening gown round, before the final five faced questions on topics including the relevance of the pageant and expectations of global leaders.

Mired in controversy

While the finale unfolded without major disruptions, disputes and withdrawals in the lead-up overshadowed the competition.

Contestants from Nepal and five African countries, including first-time participants South Sudan and the Republic of Congo, withdrew because of difficulties or delays in obtaining U.S. visas.

Delegates from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam were also absent following a contractual dispute between the Miss Universe Organization and Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who operates qualifying pageants in six Southeast Asian countries.

In May, Miss Universe France organizers withdrew their delegate in protest over the 2025 edition, which was marred by allegations of vote-rigging and favoritism. The organization later appointed Garance Authie as an alternative representative, who advanced to Tuesday's Top 12.

Last year's finale was also embroiled in controversy after judge Omar Harfouch resigned three days before the event, alleging that results had been predetermined by an unofficial "impromptu jury."

Harfouch also alleged that winner Fatima Bosch of Mexico had benefited from her father's business ties to Miss Universe co-owner Raul Rocha Cantu. Rocha Cantu and the organization have consistently denied the allegations.

Questions about the judging process persisted into this year's contest, with the jury announced only one day before the finale. Independent auditor Ernst & Young, which previously delivered results to hosts in sealed envelopes, has not been involved in the pageant for three years.