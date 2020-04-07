Muslims across Turkey will observe the holy night of Barat, also known as Laylat al-Barat, which is regarded as the night of forgiveness and salvation, on Tuesday.

Lailat al-Barat is the night of the 15th day of Shaban (also called Mid-Shaban) in the Islamic lunar (Hijri) calendar.

Ali Erbaş, the head of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs, issued a message marking the occasion.

In his message, Erbaş prayed for all humanity to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. "Let's follow all the measures announced by the authorities. Let us all continue to strive with hope, devotion and determination to eliminate this nuisance."

Underlining that Barat is considered auspicious in the Islamic tradition, Erbaş urged everyone to consider this holy night an opportunity to "beg forgiveness with the determination and consciousness of not repeating the same mistakes, by repenting to all mistakes we have done knowingly or unknowingly, and the sins we have committed, with sincere regret."

He also called on everyone to join a common prayer, set to be broadcast on state-run TRT 1 and Diyanet TV channels on Tuesday night, after Isha'a or the night-time prayer, for those risking their lives on the frontlines, notably health care personnel, fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The night of Barat is also known as a time that brings the happy tidings of the approaching advent of Ramadan, the blessed month of fasting during when Muslims abstain from food, drink and marital relations from predawn to sunset. Muslims also believe their fortunes are determined for the next year on this night.