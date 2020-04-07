Artificial intelligence (AI), nowadays regarded as the most advanced technology in the world, is trying to come up with answers to all the problems caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. At this point, many companies and startups that combine data and AI in their practices, especially those in countries taking the lead in technology, are in the race to fight the viral outbreak.

In addition to companies, scientists are also trying to turn their yearslong accumulation of knowledge into something that will benefit humankind. Most recently, American and Chinese scientists announced that they had developed an AI algorithm that could predict if a person who had just caught the virus would experience serious lung problems later on as the disease progresses.

Commenting on an article about the study, professor Dr. Megan Coffee from Grossman Medical School at New York University said the algorithm helped health care providers decide whether a patient should be given priority in treatment.

Coffee, co-author of the article, said they had found several indicators that led to "acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)," one of the biggest problems caused by COVID-19, and that they trained the algorithm they had developed to recognize them. The lungs of patients suffering from this syndrome fill up with fluid, and of these people, nearly 50% die. Doctors have had difficulty in successfully intervening in such cases since December, and sometimes even have to choose patients roughly based on provided data.

Three indicators

The study, which brought together the American team and Chinese scientists, found that based on data from 53 coronavirus patients staying in two hospitals in Venzhu, China, the three indicators that caused ARDS were their levels of the alanine aminotransferase (ALT) enzyme, recorded pain and hemoglobin levels. By referring to these indicators, the algorithm is said to predict the risk of experiencing ARDS with 80% accuracy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how quickly it can spread in the past weeks, especially after the United States took over the title of disease epicenter from Europe last week. Based on the time passed, let's ask again the questions we had in the first weeks of the epidemic. "Will AI help detect new cases?" or "Will it speed up the drug development process that normally takes two to four years?"

Clark Freifeld, a computer engineer at Northeastern University who is collaborating with the global health monitoring platform HealthMap in the U.S., said the question of how successful AI is in tracking the outbreak is still open-ended. "Yes, we were able to receive signals early," Freifeld said but stressed that AI has yet to draw the line in the sand.

Dataminr, a technology company that makes detections with real-time data, reported that they received the first warnings about COVID-19 on Dec. 30. The first data the company received consisted of images taken from hospitals in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged, and the seafood market in Wuhan, which is thought to be the birthplace of the new coronavirus, as well as warnings of the Chinese doctor who died after becoming infected.

Kamran Han, founder and CEO of Bluedot, a company monitoring diseases, stated that they reported the epidemic weeks before the World Health Organization (WHO). In agreement with Freifeld, Han said: “The most difficult part for us has been people's reactions when it comes to an emerging disease. It is impossible to have all the answers if it is a completely new disease we are facing. Time is our most valuable resource, and we cannot get it back."

Han, a professor of medicine and public health at the University of Toronto, recalled the SARS outbreak 17 years ago, attributing its wide spread to not being known for so long.

This handout picture released by the Comunidad de Madrid on March 31, 2020 shows health care workers working at the temporary hospital for COVID-19 disease patients located at the Ifema convention and exhibition center in Madrid. (AFP Photo)

Race on for giants

The COVID-19 pandemic created the perfect environment of competition for all countries, especially China and the U.S., to become the first one to develop a drug, AI-supported solution platform or produce medical supplies.

One of the most prominent names that stood out in this race has been President Donald Trump. In a press conference at the White House last week, Trump announced a coronavirus test which gave results in as little as five minutes and had received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), adding the test would be used throughout the country starting immediately. Trump also introduced a device, again approved by the FDA, that enabled the reuse of N95 respirators by disinfecting them, effectively meeting the needs of doctors and health care professionals.

In China, the first country to be shaken by the disease, a supercomputer named Tianhe-1 made an attempt for the good of the public by opening up an AI app that could diagnose coronavirus patients based on chest scans. This supercomputer app can diagnose COVID-19 in about 10 seconds by examining hundreds of tomography scans.

Alibaba Cloud, on the other hand, has established the International Medical Expert Communication Platform through DingTalk, its online collaboration tool. This platform offers authorized health care professionals the opportunity to enter the platform and share their experience and knowledge through online messages and videoconferencing.

Another country participating in this race is South Korea. South Korean company Deargen recently examined all the anti-viral drug treatments the FDA has approved so far, using the MT-DTI model of deep learning, a type of AI method. They found that antiretroviral HIV drug atazanavir can bind to and block the protein surrounding COVID-19. After this study, many coronavirus patients have recovered thanks to the drug.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based Insilico Medicine followed a different method than the others. In a report published in February, Insilico Medicine presented a platform that demonstrated thousands of molecules with the potential to bind to and block SARS-CoV-2 proteins using deep learning, instead of trying to understand whether the current drugs available for COVID-19 would work or not. This platform helped scientists find the common points of the new coronavirus, thus revealing seven molecules that can be used to treat COVID-19.