China's Tiangong space station has prepared a special halal menu for its first foreign guest.

The menu features more than 100 varieties of food for Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, including beef nihari, lamb korma, curried chickpeas and butter chicken, state-run broadcaster CGTN reported.

The preparations were made for the arrival of Ali, who became the first foreign astronaut to enter China's space station after traveling aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft on Wednesday.

The three-member crew also includes Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi, who lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

During an introduction to his Chinese crewmates aboard the station, Ali recited a couplet by renowned Pakistani poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known as the Poet of the East.

"Beyond the stars are even more worlds; there are still even more tests of passion," he said, later translating it for the Chinese astronauts.

Ali said he was "incredibly excited" to become the first foreign astronaut aboard the station.

"A childhood dream has finally come true," he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the joint mission marked a new milestone in international cooperation on China's crewed space program.

"China's space station is a space station of peace, friendship and cooperation," he said, adding that Beijing will work with Pakistan and other countries to "hold high the banner of peaceful use of outer space, deepen international cooperation on space programs, improve global space governance and ensure that the outcomes of outer space exploration benefit all humanity."

China's space station is not only a home for Chinese astronauts but also a platform for global scientific research, Guo said, adding that Beijing was ready to work with more countries to explore space together.