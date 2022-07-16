A SpaceX cargo spacecraft transporting 2,600 kilograms (5,510 pounds) of supplies, including food and scientific equipment for experiments, has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS).

The Dragon cargo spacecraft operated by private company SpaceX docked on schedule, NASA announced on Saturday.

The unmanned spacecraft was launched on SpaceX's 25th contracted commercial resupply mission from NASA's Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida on Thursday and is to remain at the ISS for about one month.

The scientific experiments delivered by Dragon are to investigate dust in the Earth's atmosphere, as well as to research the aging of immune cells, among other things.