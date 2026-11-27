Kırşehir, one of Anatolia's ancient settlements in central Türkiye, is among the region's lesser-known cultural tourism destinations, offering a rich heritage of Seljuk-era architecture, underground cities carved into rock, traditional crafts, folk poets and archaeological treasures.

Bearing traces of successive civilizations, the city offers visitors an opportunity to explore Anatolia's historical and cultural legacy along a route stretching from the historic Kesikköprü Bridge over the Kızılırmak River to underground settlements, the Cacabey Astronomy Madrasa, once a center for astronomical education, and the Kaman Kalehöyük Archaeology Museum.

A spiritual stop

Located in the Ziyarettepe area of Ulupınar, the Yunus Emre Tomb is one of the sites associated with Yunus Emre, one of Anatolia's most influential Sufi poets, whose teachings emphasized love, tolerance and spiritual devotion.

Built from cut stone in a square plan, the tomb stands on a rocky hill. About 250 meters south of the structure is a small retreat known as a "çilehane," where Yunus Emre is believed to have withdrawn from worldly affairs to devote himself to prayer and contemplation.

The area also hosts annual commemorations honoring the poet, whose philosophy of human love, tolerance and heartfelt expression remains an important part of Anatolia's spiritual and cultural heritage.

A Seljuk legacy

About 20 kilometers south of Kırşehir, Kesikköprü Bridge spans the Kızılırmak, Türkiye's longest river, and stands as an important surviving example of Seljuk-era architecture.

The bridge was built during the reign of Seljuk Sultan Izzeddin Keykavus II to facilitate transportation between Kırşehir and Konya along a historic route connected to the Silk Road.

Measuring approximately 400 meters (1,312 feet) long and 6 meters wide, the bridge features 13 pointed arches and is notable for its stonework and architectural design. Repaired several times over the centuries, it offers a glimpse into the transportation and trade networks of the Seljuk period.

Nearby, the Kesikköprü Caravanserai complements the area's commercial history. Built in the 13th century, the roadside inn served as accommodation for travelers and merchant caravans crossing Anatolia's trade routes. Such caravanserais were an essential part of the Seljuk trading network, providing shelter and other basic services along major routes.

Rock-carved living spaces

Located in Kepez village in Kırşehir's Mucur district, Kepez Underground City attracts attention for its architectural layout and distinctive rock formations in different colors.

The underground settlement consists of rectangular halls connected by galleries and tunnels. Much of the site was uncovered through excavation and cleaning work carried out in 2002. Lighting and visitor guidance systems have since been installed to make the complex easier to explore.

The rooms carved into the rock reflect the architectural solutions developed by communities in the region to meet their needs for shelter and protection in earlier periods.

An underground settlement

About 50 kilometers north of Kırşehir's city center, Dulkadirli Underground City, located in the village of İnlimurat, stands out for its distinctive architectural layout.

The settlement is believed to have been built by Christians living in the region during the Roman period, possibly in the fourth or fifth centuries. Its entrance leads into a 22-meter-long vaulted tunnel.

The tunnel opens onto a courtyard measuring approximately 30 by 50 meters, surrounded by five halls and eight rooms carved into the rock. A staircase extending in a fan-shaped arrangement from one of the rooms leads to the lower level, where a water well and a small space believed to have been used for religious worship can also be found.

With its architectural layout and spacious courtyard resembling the caravanserais of the Seljuk period, the underground city is considered one of the distinctive examples of Kırşehir's archaeological heritage.

Cacabey Madrasa

Located in the city center, the Cacabey Astronomy Madrasa is among the historic structures illustrating the importance attached to science and education during the Anatolian Seljuk period.

Commissioned in 1272 by Nureddin Cibril bin Cacabey, the Seljuk governor of Kırşehir, the madrasa served as a center for teaching mathematics, natural sciences and astronomy.

Today used as a mosque, the building features architectural elements associated with astronomical observation. Its small columns, believed to symbolize the planets of the solar system, as well as its observation well, lantern and observation tower, highlight its significance in the history of science.

"Ahi" centers

Kırşehir is known as one of the historical centers of "Ahilik," an Anatolian guild tradition built around solidarity among tradespeople and artisans, professional ethics, mutual assistance and community responsibility.

The Ahi Evran Complex, located in the city center, houses the tomb of Ahi Evran, the 13th-century spiritual leader traditionally regarded as the founder of the Ahilik organization.

The complex is believed to have been first established in the 14th century and acquired its present appearance through additions and restorations carried out over different periods. During the Ottoman era, it served as a spiritual center for tanners and other artisans and remains one of the most important landmarks associated with the Ahilik tradition.

The Ahilik Museum within the complex introduces visitors to the organization's history, artisan culture and professional traditions. Through displays of guild rituals, working life, traditional clothing, manuscripts and historical objects, the museum offers insight into Anatolia's commercial and social culture.

Tomb of Aşık Paşa

The tomb of Aşık Paşa, one of Kırşehir's prominent Sufi poets, is another important historical and cultural stop in the city center.

Born in 1272 and believed to have died in Kırşehir in 1332, Aşık Paşa, whose real name was Ali, is best known for "Garibname," a major literary work written in Turkish at a time when Persian and Arabic were widely used in scholarly and literary circles.

Built entirely of marble, the tomb features distinctive decorations above its entrance, including shell-shaped motifs and interwoven patterns regarded as notable examples of Anatolian Turkish art.

Its dome, which resembles a traditional Kyrgyz nomadic tent, gives the structure a distinctive appearance and makes it significant both for Turkish literary history and architectural heritage.

Kaman Kalehöyük display

Located in the town of Çağırkan in Kırşehir's Kaman district, the Kaman Kalehöyük Archaeology Museum brings the region's archaeological heritage to visitors.

Built as part of a Japanese government project to preserve cultural heritage, the museum is an important center for displaying artifacts unearthed during archaeological excavations at Kalehöyük, an ancient settlement mound.

Alongside its exhibition halls, the museum has facilities for research, examination and restoration. Visitors can learn not only about the archaeological finds but also about excavation processes and methods.

The museum's surrounding landscape was designed to resemble an archaeological mound still undergoing excavation, allowing visitors to observe the different stages of archaeological work more closely.

One of the complex's highlights is its Japanese garden, which brings traditional Japanese landscape design to Anatolia. Designed as one of the largest Japanese gardens outside Japan, the landscaped area adds a nature-focused experience to the museum visit.

Kaman Kalehöyük is also an important destination for the preservation of archaeological heritage and international scientific cooperation.

Traces of different civilizations

Located in the city center, Kırşehir Museum brings together archaeological and ethnographic collections documenting thousands of years of history in the city and its surrounding region.

Its archaeology section features artifacts from different civilizations, ranging from prehistoric periods to the Roman, Byzantine and Seljuk eras. Ceramics, glass objects, metal items, coins and other archaeological finds offer a glimpse into the region's historical development.

The ethnography section, meanwhile, showcases traditional clothing, textiles, handicrafts, household objects and other items reflecting Kırşehir's everyday life and cultural traditions.

Exhibits related to the Ahilik guild tradition and traditional crafts also offer visitors a different perspective on the city's social and commercial heritage.

Bazaar and mansion

Uzun Çarşı, or Long Bazaar, in central Kırşehir has preserved traces of the city's longstanding trading tradition. With its traditional shops and merchants, the bazaar offers visitors an opportunity to observe everyday life and local shopping culture.

Nearby, the Artisans' Bazaar introduces visitors to traditional handicrafts and local craftsmanship. With a focus on handmade production and skills passed down through generations, the market provides an opportunity to discover locally made products and the city's artisan traditions.

Ağalar Mansion, meanwhile, reflects Kırşehir's traditional residential architecture. Visitors can experience local cuisine in a historic setting, making the mansion one of the city's notable stops for those interested in its culinary heritage.

Hamidiye Mosque

Hamidiye Mosque, also known as Mehmet Mermer Mosque, in Kırşehir's Yenice neighborhood was rebuilt between 2015 and 2017, replacing an older mosque dating to the 1910s.

Its interior design draws inspiration from verse 22 of the Quran's second chapter, Al-Baqarah, and features distinctive decorations reflecting elements of nature.

The ceiling depicts the sky and clouds, while the walls are decorated with images of poplar trees and grapevines. The mihrab, the niche indicating the direction of Mecca toward which Muslims pray, features a waterfall-like design.

Green carpets resembling grass complete the interior, creating an atmosphere inspired by the natural world.

'Plectrum of the Steppe'

Kırşehir also holds a special place in Turkish folk music as the hometown of Neşet Ertaş, one of the country's most influential folk musicians and a leading figure in the bozlak tradition, a distinctive Central Anatolian style of long, emotionally expressive folk songs.

Known by the nickname "Bozkırın Tezenesi," or the "Plectrum of the Steppe," Ertaş's legacy is preserved at the Neşet Ertaş Gönül Sultanları Cultural House in the city center. The cultural center was established by restoring a building that previously served as the governor's residence.

The venue introduces visitors to prominent folk poets and cultural figures, tracing a tradition stretching from the legendary storyteller Dede Korkut to the present day. It also provides information about musical instruments from different periods.

Visitors can listen to recordings of instruments and musicians' works through digital displays. A digitally designed statue of Ertaş also allows visitors to listen to his songs.

Ertaş is buried at Bağbaşı Cemetery in Kırşehir, beside his father, Muharrem Ertaş, who was also an important figure in the region's folk music tradition.