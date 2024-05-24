Located in a secluded cove on the Aegean Sea in Milas, Six Senses Kaplankaya is Türkiye’s most exclusive resort and spa that offers both isolation from the outside world, while at the same time drawing in change-makers from around the world, building a global social community in the lap of luxury and in the heart of nature. Situated less than an hour-and-a-half drive, or a boat trip or helicopter ride from Bodrum, Six Senses Kaplankaya is a luxury resort with an immense spa, private beaches, high-end accommodations, organic international dining and stunning landscapes. Staying there is easily considered to be one of the most luxurious experiences in the country, while also the most down-to-earth.

When saying down-to-earth, I refer to the venue's mission to bring meaning to our existence by creating the space for a collective community of changemakers to come together, learn and share their expertise for a better world. One of the best examples of this mission is taking place right now in the form of Harvest Kaplankaya, a four-day festival of sorts that involves dozens of top-notch speakers and artists sharing their expertise for a greater existence.

Harvest Kaplankaya is just one of a series of Harvest Series Retreats held at Kaplankaya described on the website as such: “These are intellectually enriching experiences designed for deep personal and global insights. By collaborating with leading thinkers and changemakers, these retreats offer a platform for exploring new ideas and engaging in transformative discussions. Attendees don't just absorb information; they participate in a dynamic exchange that challenges and expands their understanding of themselves and the world around them. This unique approach fosters meaningful connections and catalyzes profound personal and collective growth.” They are an invitation-only event series that has leading visionaries in their fields coming together in the very special spot situated on Türkiye’s southern Aegean coast.

The retreat happening right now has 37 distinguished speakers, practitioners and musicians presenting and attending the event. The Master of Ceremonies is Taiye Selasi, the author of the globally acclaimed novel "Ghana Must Go." Speakers at the event include Esther Perel, who with over 40 million views of her TED talks stands as one of today's most recognized and influential figures in understanding modern relationships. Amanda Feilding has played a crucial role in the revival of psychedelic science, and Dr. Andrew Weil is a Harvard-educated pioneer in integrative medicine and the author of 15 books on natural and preventive approaches to health. Acclaimed author Lynne Twist is the founder of the Soul of Money Institute and shares transformative insights into money, philanthropy and integrity in fundraising.

Jamie Wheal is the co-author of the Pulitzer-nominated bestseller "Stealing Fire” and is an expert in neuroscience and flow states, and is the founder of the Flow Genome Project. Tech visionary Pablos Holman leads Deep Future, funding innovators tackling global challenges. Holman also develops At Intellectual Ventures Lab. He developed groundbreaking technologies such as a laser to combat malaria with Bill Gates and has been a major player in pioneering projects like spaceships at Blue Origin with Jeff Bezos, the world's smallest PC, Makerbot's 3D printers and AI systems. Then there is Ben Nemtin, who is a bestselling author and motivational speaker who co-founded The Buried Life, which promotes radical possibilities through bucket list achievements.

The Ice Women, who are the daughters of Wim Hof, the creator of the cold immersion Wim Hof Method will join other movement and physical practices experts such as pro-basketball player Brylie Kamen, former Cirque du Soleil dancer Amber Joy Rava, aerialist Megan Hornaday and nail-stander Feodor Elutine.

Complimenting the mental and physical experts who will be sharing their practices and wisdom will be a wide selection of musicians such as one of the world’s most-streamed pianists Joep Beving, who has been streamed 300 million times on Spotify. Majnoon by Kayhan Yakarlar, Face Soul, Marieme, Eli Light, K.O.G. and Rodrigo Gallardo are just some of the performances that will be a combination of spirituality, story-telling and movement.

While this Harvest Kaplankaya event is well on its way, it is the first of a series of specially curated retreats that will be held at Kaplankaya this summer. With the closing of Harvest will be the start of The Integration Experience, which, taking place from May 26 to 29 will be a curated event of experiences centered on Türkish culture and practices and will integrate experiences at historical locations such as Bafa Lake and Iasos.

Coming up in September will be their Sleep Optimization Retreat taking place from Sept. 20 to 24 and will focus on improving sleep techniques led by renowned practitioners in sleep science, meditation, breathwork and sound healing. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, there will be a family retreat led by Dr. Shefali, which will be an immersion into building stronger family relationships. Renowned longevity expert Dr. Mark Hyman will also be coming out later in the year to lead a longevity retreat.

While these events are invitation-only, it’s simple to apply, as I did, and indeed received a warm welcome to attend the Harvest Series. It’s just that it does indeed cost a pretty penny to take part in. From luxurious suites to glamping and opportunities to share rooms with other “Harvesters” or to even just attend the events, there are a number of different payment schemes. While pricy, it will most likely be an immensely valuable opportunity for personal growth and connection.