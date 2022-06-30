Turkish cyclist Onur Yorulmaz, 40, who set out from Istanbul and has traveled to 29 cities so far, is touring Turkey with a 2-month-old puppy he found with its dead mother dog in Konya.

Quitting his job three months ago, he decided to go on a bicycle tour across Turkey. He found the puppy when its mother was hit by a car on the Seydişehir-Konya highway, south-central Turkey.

Yorulmaz first planned to leave the puppy in a safe area in Konya but he decided to continue with his journey along with the dog whom he named "comrade."

Reaching Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey on his bike, Yorulmaz said that he was trying to see the beauties of Turkey by cycling.

"I am originally from Yozgat. I hit the road from Istanbul with my bike three months ago. I plan to travel all over Turkey and end the tour after seeing the Black Sea region." Yorulmaz plans to continue with his Turkey tour until October.