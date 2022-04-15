A record-breaking suspension bridge will be opened in the northeast of the Czech Republic between the crests of the Kralicky Snezník mountain, offering spectacular views to hikers.

According to Czech tourism officials, the Skybridge 721 is now the world’s longest suspension bridge, spanning 721 meters (2,365 feet) between two mountain ridges.

Located near the holiday resort of Dolní Morava and crossing the Mlynicke udolí valley at the height of 95 meters, the bridge’s formal inauguration is planned for May 9 – just in time for hiking season.

According to Czech tourism officials, the bridge was built near the Skywalk, a 55-meter-high viewing platform from where you can slide back down on a slide that runs for about 100 meters.

The winter sports and hiking resort of Dolní Morava is located around 200 kilometers (124.2 miles) east of Prague, close to the Polish border.