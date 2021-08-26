It is quite a scene when one reaches Yedigöller (literally meaning Seven Lakes), with the peak of Mount Ovit on one side and the southern slopes of the Kaçkar Mountains, or the Kaçkars, on the other, at the border between Turkey's Erzurum and Rize provinces. One is awe-struck at that moment by the magnificent nature, the mountains touching the skies, the rich vegetation and the shining lakes.

The unique location is situated 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Erzurum's Ispir district, and 145 kilometers from the city's center. It is quite a secluded spot of nature up in the hills of the Kaçkars, providing unbelievably clean air.

A view of the Yedigöller region in the Ispir district of Erzurum, Turkey, Aug. 26, 2021. (AA Photo)

The name is a little misguiding: there are actually 11 lakes, not seven, but one can forgive that when presented with the fascinating beauty of the lakes of various sizes at 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level surrounded by dazzling summits.

The spot is a bit challenging and exciting to reach, but nonetheless very much enjoyable with the deep silence, or rather the serenity, of nature providing a comforting tune to most ears. Once you reach it, there are multiple possibilities presented to you. Maybe you just want to have a picnic, you may want to camp, how about hiking?

The climate and conditions are perfect for mountaineering sports as well.

A must for photo artists

Yedigöller presents perfect shots for photographers, especially when the skies are cloudy so that the reflections on the lakes provide beautiful images, so it is naturally an indispensable stop on the routes of photography enthusiasts.

The region is also home to numerous rare species such as Caspian snowcocks, lynxs, Chamois (a species of goat-antelope), wild ducks, Salmo cettii (a species of trout), badgers, brown bears, black eagles, hawks, choughs and Montivipera albizona (a viper endemic to Turkey).

Yedigöller is mostly known by its visitors as “The Neighbor of the Sky.”

Fatih Coşkun Ertaş, a lecturer at the department of accounting and finance of Atatürk University and also a mountaineer professor, said that he would often come to the region with both mountaineering and photography groups.

“Ispir's Yedigöller is really a wonderful and special region of Turkey,” Ertaş said. “Transportation here is not easy. Those who want to visit here have to come either by land vehicles or by hiking.”

“I especially invite all nature lovers and photographers here and I wish them to see these places. The scenery here is beautiful and simply magnificent.”

Simply the most beautiful

Murat Kaya, national and international award-winning photographer, said that he had been visiting Yedigöller and taking photographs of the region for the past decade.

Kaya said that he usually took photographs of people, wildlife and landscapes.

“I have traveled to numerous places in Turkey, and seen many landscapes, but I have never seen a place as beautiful or wonderful as Ispir's Yedigöller,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“It truly has a magnificent ambiance,” Kaya said and invited all photographers who love nature, and those who are in touch with and enjoy being in nature to visit the region.