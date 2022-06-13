A kindergarten teacher in southern Turkey's Gaziantep has designed her school's corridor and garden according to various professions, including a medical operating room and an excavation area, teaching kids the jobs of their dreams practically.

Sümeyra Erdoğan, who works at Naime Durdu Doğmuş Kindergarten, which has 330 students in the Bahçelievler District of Gaziantep, has been continuing her teaching profession for about two years.

Erdoğan turned the inside and garden of the school into a vocational workshop for 20 students in her class.

Erdoğan, who designed a section in the corridor of the school as a mini "operating room" and "emergency room" with model tools and equipment, provides students with a representative examination, laboratory and surgery environment.

In the excavation area created in the garden, students learn to dig with tiny tools in the company of expert archaeologists.

Students, who dress appropriately for their profession, learn what they are curious about in quite colorful activities by asking their teachers and experts on the subject attending the lesson.

Erdoğan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that it is very important for children to learn firsthand and experience the practicality of the subject.

Erdoğan stated that they started this training application thanks to the curiosity of the children.

"One day, while I was teaching in the garden, I saw that the children were very excited when they dug the ground among themselves and found something. I wanted to develop that curiosity further," she said.

Erdoğan stated that they met with the Provincial Directorate of National Education and invited experts in their fields to the school.

"We had the children find the bones and mosaics we hid accompanied by an expert archaeologist, and the children were delighted. Later, I wanted to diversify this with different occupational groups. We had a hospital and operating room built inside the school. We created an emergency, polyclinic and operating room there," Erdoğan explained.

"Children get excited and perform symbolic surgery as if they were real. We made an astronaut outfit out of cardboard, we went to space with it. After all, when I said 'What do you want to be' to the children, they said they wanted to be 'doctor, astronaut, archaeologist' because it is very important for children to learn all professions practically at this age."

Explaining her practical training to her teacher friends, Erdoğan said that similar practices have begun to be made in other schools where some of her friends work.

"I hope it spreads everywhere because children learn and enjoy better by experiencing things like this."

Stating that she received serious support from the parents in the supply of materials and that she was constantly receiving positive feedback, Erdoğan expressed that she was proud and happy to touch the dreams of children.

Erdoğan stated that their practice for the day had an impact on children. "One day, we did an astronomy event. At home, the children dreamed of jumping from seat to seat and flying into space with a rocket. Likewise, all the children wanted to become doctors after the surgery. After the archeology activity, the children are constantly digging the soil and trying to find something different," she explained.

"After the traffic police practice training, the children started to warn their family constantly in the car. When they do not wear a belt or are occupied by their phone, they immediately start to warn their families. These applications are effective in every respect."

Eray Kemal, one of the students, stated that he had a lot of fun while doing activities. "We found historical artifacts in the garden, we did excavations, we went to space. We made rockets with cardboard, we made astronaut suits, it was very nice."

"We played very good games and did activities. I will be a doctor when I grow up. I love my teacher and my friends and we have a lot of fun," Mina Kileci, another student, said.