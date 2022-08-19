Two tourists that surfed on Venice's famous Grand Canal on Wednesday have been identified and fined, according to the statement made by city authorities.

Earlier, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted a video on social media showing a pair of surfers heading down the famed waterway as the sun rose in the distance. The mayor asked for help in apprehending what he called "two overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city,” and promised dinner for anyone who identified the scofflaws.

It did not take local police long to track them down, fine them approximately $1,528 each and confiscate their surfboards worth over $25,000, a statement from Brugnaro's office said.

The footage of the men surfing down the canal went viral on social media and helped the police to identify them, although the city authorities did not make public who they were.

"Thanks to everyone for the help," Brugnaro tweeted, adding that the city would press charges against the tourists and inform the consulates of their countries about their conduct.

Venice has long suffered over-tourism, and with it lapses in decorum by visitors. The city fined two German travelers $1,000 in 2019 for making coffee on the 430-year-old Rialto Bridge. Visitors also are prohibited from swimming in the canals and from eating on the steps of monuments.

From next year, day-trippers will have to pay a visitor’s tax to help offset the elevated costs of providing services in the canal city.

Also, Venice has certain regulations that are especially targeted at visitors. With the #EnjoyRespectVenezia campaign, the city has been calling on tourists to behave more responsibly in the UNESCO world heritage site.