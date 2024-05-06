Yasemin Öğün is a prominent figure in the fashion realm, owing much of her widespread recognition to the influential reach of social media. With 13 years of experience in the industry and a degree from the Fashion Design Department of Istanbul Fashion Academy, Öğün initially launched her blog, "Moda Tutkusu" ("Passion for Fashion"), which seamlessly transitioned into a fully-fledged brand, leveraging the digital power of platforms like Instagram. Concurrently, in 2011, she co-founded a fashion label, later branching out on her own in 2019 to pursue her creative vision independently.

Since 2015, Öğün has collaborated with ADL Group, curating collections under the label "Love My Body by Moda Tutkusu." Additionally, her 2019 venture, "Muse For All," has steadily expanded, reflecting her commitment to empowering women and drawing inspiration from their unique journeys. This new brand underscores Öğün's dedication to inclusivity and innovation in the ever-evolving fashion landscape.

She consistently maintains a calm, productive, self-sufficient, refined and relaxed approach in the fashion industry she has participated in for years. Whenever her name is mentioned, people immediately think of the innovations she brings to her brand and the countless collaborations on social media. We are facing a designer who never stops, relentlessly follows every innovation, and constantly creates newness without compromising her stance.

We last met at the Muse For All Design House she opened in Akaretler, before that she was renovating her store in Nişantaşı. Now, while talking about this pop-up store, she also describes the new jewelry collection she prepared for her brand. With a rather simple style in her own attire, Öğün is a name that balances this simplicity with high-quality and bold jewelry pieces. Hence, this jewelry collection is our first topic as we grab our coffees.

Burcu Esmersoy is one of the prominent Turkish media personalities, wearing some of the collection's rings. (Photo courtesy of Yasemin Öğün)

Öğün shared insights into her latest collection, a dazzling array of pieces adorned with gold and diamonds. Known for her understated yet elegant style, Öğün revealed her passion for accessorizing daily looks, often opting for a statement ring to complete her ensemble. Reflecting on her journey, Öğün reminisced about her past collaborations with major brands, expressing her lifelong dream of curating a collection under her own esteemed label. "I've always envisioned creating pieces that transcend trends, timeless designs that can be worn on any occasion," Öğün revealed. Thus, she embarked on her latest endeavor, crafting a meticulously curated six-piece ring collection that has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback.

However, Öğün's creative journey doesn't end there. With an eye toward the future, she plans to expand her collection to include an array of earrings and bracelets, each meticulously designed to complement her signature aesthetic. Guiding Öğün on her artistic voyage is none other than seasoned consultant Sinem Sak, whose illustrious tenure at Bulgari Türkiye has lent invaluable expertise to Öğün's burgeoning brand. "Sinem's guidance has been instrumental in shaping our brand's vision and direction," Öğün acknowledges.

In addition to Sak's invaluable counsel, Öğün attributes much of her success to her collaborative spirit, a sentiment echoed in her conversations with colleagues. "I always tell Sak," Öğün reveals, "that she consistently aligns herself with the most accurate names in the industry, seeking their consultancy at every turn." Sak, in turn, shares Öğün's commitment to continuous improvement, citing her dedication to ongoing education within the industry. Together, Öğün and Sak collaborate with esteemed individuals like Murat Türkili, whose distinctive perspective on fabric selections and design approaches has been a driving force behind Öğün's brand evolution.

Looking ahead, Öğün remains steadfast in her belief that collaboration with diverse talents is essential for her brand's continued growth and international acclaim. "For my brand to truly flourish on the global stage," Öğün asserts, "I recognize the importance of collaborating with successful individuals from various fields, each contributing their unique expertise and insights." With her unwavering dedication to excellence and her collaborative ethos, Öğün stands poised to make an indelible mark on the fashion world for years to come.

Characterizing the Muse For All woman as one who values timelessness and comfort and exudes refined minimalism across all spheres of life, Öğün emphasized these qualities as intrinsic to her brand's ethos. (Photo courtesy of Yasemin Öğün)

Öğün stated that her primary reason for joining Türkili's teams was to expedite their international operations. She plans to open a pop-up shop in Paris next June. Describing how her collections are sold worldwide, she expresses her intention to initiate the process of retail expansion. Mentioning substantial investments in Türkiye this year, the designer remarked, "We have launched a pop-up at Zorlu. Shortly, we will have one at Bodrum Lucca Beach, followed by another at Bodrum Loft." "Currently, we are preparing a beach collection. We will gradually introduce men's designs into it. Then, I also want cosmetics under my brand. I envision Muse for All as a complete lifestyle brand."

Characterizing the Muse For All woman as one who values timelessness and comfort and exudes refined minimalism across all spheres of life, Öğün emphasized these qualities as intrinsic to her brand's ethos. Juggling brand development with social media engagements, she reflected on her online presence, stating, "I have adopted a more controlled, refined approach, particularly since establishing my brand, ensuring my content resonates with its luxury positioning."

Expounding on her enduring brand partnerships, spanning years with ADL Group, Mavi jeans, Aldo, and various global luxury brands, she asserted a self-driven competition, confident in her capacity to sustain relevance through successful endeavors.